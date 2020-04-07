Five arrested for Prayagraj clash over coronavirus

The arrested people included prime accused Mohammad Sona and Nausha, said police. Police claimed that the accused had confessed to having fired during the clash. (Representational Image) The arrested people included prime accused Mohammad Sona and Nausha, said police. Police claimed that the accused had confessed to having fired during the clash. (Representational Image)

A day after a 29-year-old labourer died of a bullet injury following allegations that a particular community and Tablighi Jamaat were behind the coronavirus pandemic, Prayagraj police Monday arrested his five neighbours from Kareli area.

The victim, Lotan Nishad, was allegedly shot in the head. According to police, Nishad was reading a newspaper and blamed a particular community and Jamaat for the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said police. His neighbours objected to it and an altercation ensued, which turned ugly and shots were fired between the two groups.

Police have not recovered any firearm from the accused, while a single barrel gun belonging Nishad’s brother, who works as a security guard, was seized on Sunday.

Police said during investigation it also came to light that the arrested accused, along with others, had attacked Nishad, at his residence. “All five persons arrested in the case were named in the FIR. During investigation it was found that they were present at the spot when the incident occurred,” said Prayagraj’s Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj.

He added that police are looking into the roles of other persons named in the FIR.

