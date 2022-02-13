scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Must Read

First phase left BJP leaders cold: Akhilesh on Yogi’s ‘garmi’ jibe

“You must have heard that the Baba CM was saying that he will remove the heat from us (‘garmi nikal denge’). But after polling in the first phase, their workers and leaders have been left cold,” said Akhilesh while addressing his party workers in Badaun.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: February 13, 2022 5:32:42 am

In a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments against “heated” young leaders, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that after the first phase of the UP assembly elections, BJP leaders and workers have been left cold. He predicted that the second phase on February 14 will be worse for the BJP.

“You must have heard that the Baba CM was saying that he will remove the heat from us (‘garmi nikal denge’). But after polling in the first phase, their workers and leaders have been left cold,” said Akhilesh while addressing his party workers in Badaun.

“After the first phase only, the winds in UP have changed and the bad time for the BJP has started. In the second phases, the BJP’s situation is going to get worse. The BJP will be cleaned from UP. Especially in Badaun, they will not open in their account,” said the former chief minister.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |In SP stronghold, PM says people of UP are united against ‘rioters’

The SP chief also addressed a public gathering in Shahjahanpur.

Akhilesh hit out at PM Narendra Modi and said that all medical colleges Modi inaugurated in the state are “modern ruins”. “You must have seen that the prime minister inaugurated new medical colleges. But those medical colleges are not functional. Not a single one. They all
stand like modern ruins,” said Akhilesh.

“Our Baba CM says that there will be mafia raj if the SP is voted to power. Have you thought why the CM says so? It is because when he wakes up in the morning and looks in the mirror that is what he sees, and hence, he discusses it the whole day during election rallies.

More from Lucknow

He talks about what he sees in the mirror. Is there any CM in the country with so many cases? Tell me. He is the first CM who has withdrawn cases against himself,” said Akhilesh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement