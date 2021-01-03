First dry run of vaccination drive held at six places in Lucknow, second in next three days

The first phase of the dry run of the Covid vaccination drive drill was conducted in the state on Saturday.

The drive was conducted at KGMU, SGPGI, RML Institute, Sahara Hospital and Community Health Centres in Mal and Malihabad area of Lucknow.

At these places, the entire process was assessed and monitored to evaluate the degree of preparedness, and the experiences gained will be shared with other districts.

The next and final phase of dry run will be conducted on January 5 at 450 places across the state.

“Today dry run for Covid vaccination was organised across the country, and the same was conducted at six different places in Lucknow. The whole preparation related to vaccination was assessed. On January 5, we will conduct similar dry runs at six places in each of the 75 districts. These six places will include three urban areas and three rural areas of the respective districts,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

During Saturday’s mock drill, the transportation vans with dummy vaccine vials were brought to the centres from a cold chain. The vials were kept in the inoculation room.

A person will need to go to the vaccination centres with proper identification proof. After the vaccine is injected, the person will have to rest at the centre for around 30 minutes. Nearly 4.5 crore syringes for the vaccination drive have already reached the state, and another 1.5 crore will be procured later.