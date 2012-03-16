First decision: Students to get laptops,tablets

In its very first action,the new Samajwadi Party government on Thursday decided to give laptops and tablets to students and unemployment allowance to those above 35 years of age,as promised in the partys election manifesto.

The two measures,along with some others approved by the state cabinet which met in the evening,will cost the exchequer Rs 4,500 crore. Necessary provisions will be made in the next budget.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav presided over the meeting,which lasted about 45 minutes.

Briefing the media,Chief Secretary Anoop Mishra said the cost of giving laptops to all students clearing Class 12 and tablets to all students clearing Class 10 was about Rs 3,000 crore. The total estimated number of such students was about 50 lakh.

Unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 per month will be given to those above 35 years who have passed matriculation. There are about 9 lakh such unemployed persons and the estimated expenditure will be Rs 1,100 crore.

Other decisions included giving Rs 30,000 financial assistance to all Muslim girls passing Class 10 for their further studies and marriage,constructing boundary walls of graveyards,giving postings to constables and head constables near their home districts,and installing close-circuit cameras at all crossings in Lucknow for better traffic and law and order management.

Asked about the criteria for unemployment allowance,the Chief Secretary said,There is no other criteria. Thirty-five years is the threshold and anyone who has cleared high school and is unemployed above that age will get Rs 1,000 per month till the time he is unemployed. As for the cut-off date,he said,To this date.

