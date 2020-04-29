UP: First 1,000 cases in 45 days, next 1,000 in only 9 days

The deaths reported in the state are over the past 24 hours are two from Agra and one from Varanasi. Gajendra Yadav. The deaths reported in the state are over the past 24 hours are two from Agra and one from Varanasi. Gajendra Yadav.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in UP crossed 2,000 on Tuesday and reached 2,053, with 67 cases added in the past 24 hours. While it took 45 days for the state to report first 1,000 cases, the next 1,000 cases to reach 2,000 took just nine days.

The state has so far recorded 34 coronavirus- related deaths and at least 463 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, including 64 since Monday.

According to the state health department, the total cases are spread across 60 districts in the state and seven districts among them does not have any active case now. The state now has 1,557 active cases.

“A total of 4,384 samples were tested on Monday and an additional 2,900 samples have been sent to laboratories across the state for testing. The Chief Minister [Yogi Adityanath] has directed that the number of isolation beds at Level-1 hospitals is to be increased and in that regard we have making some temporary hospitals and have finalised the places for that. By Tuesday evening, we will notify these places and hopefully by Wednesday, we will add 8,000 more beds for isolation facilities. Even though the active cases in the state are at 1,557, we already have 10,000 beds and these 8,000 will be in addition,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

He said the state has 1,764 patients in isolation wards at present and 11,487 persons in quarantine facilities.

The deaths reported in the state are over the past 24 hours are two from Agra and one from Varanasi.

With this now Agra has highest number of deaths, 12, followed by six at Moradabad, five at Meerut, three at Kanpur, two at Varanasi and one each at Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Aligarh and Shravasti.

The fresh cases included 17 from Agra, 12 from Varanasi, eight from Kanpur Nagar, five each from Moradabad and Lucknow, three from Jaunpur, two each from Ghaziabad, Meerut, Mathura and Sant Kabir Nagar and one each from Jalaun, Aligarh, Gonda, Sambhal Bijnor, Rae Bareli, Banda and Noida.

In addition to this, Ayodhya district is now on the way to be corona-free as a sample of district’s only patient tested negative on Tuesday.

On April 19 the woman went to the hospital for her normal tests, and later on April 22 she again went to hospital after which she tested positive for coronavirus.

“The woman who tested positive on April 23 has tested negative in her recent report. The woman is admitted in Sultanpur from where her sample was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow. All her contacts and staff at the hospital she was admitted are already in facility quarantine. All of them, except her close contacts will, be put in home quarantine. One more sample of the woman will be tested and decision on her close contacts will be taken based on that,” said Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha.

Meanwhile, medical officials in Lucknow confirmed that two consecutive tests of both patients admitted at Base Hospital in Lucknow’s cantonment area were negative and they are expected to be discharged on Wednesday. According to a defence spokesperson, the patients are the in-laws of a woman doctor who returned from Canada and tested positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.