Firozabad horror: Trader slams toddler to death after mother rejects marriage proposal

After a tip-off, the police launched a search operation and caught the man after a gunfight. (Photo: Screenshot)

A 25-year-old trader accused of killing an 18-month-old boy by allegedly repeatedly slamming him onto the ground was arrested by Firozabad police in a gunfight hours after the crime.

Police said the child’s mother had rejected the man’s marriage proposal, stating that she already had a son.

Incensed, the suspect lured the child out of the house on the pretext of buying him a treat and then allegedly attacked the toddler on a deserted stretch of road. After the child died, the suspect abandoned his body near the gate of his house and fled.

Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.