Firozabad horror: Trader slams toddler to death after mother rejects marriage proposal

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A 25-year-old trader accused of killing an 18-month-old boy by allegedly repeatedly slamming him onto the ground was arrested by Firozabad police in a gunfight hours after the crime.
Police said the child’s mother had rejected the man’s marriage proposal, stating that she already had a son.
Incensed, the suspect lured the child out of the house on the pretext of buying him a treat and then allegedly attacked the toddler on a deserted stretch of road. After the child died, the suspect abandoned his body near the gate of his house and fled.
Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.
Police launch search
After a case was registered at Shikohabad police station, police launched a search for Jitendra. Late on Saturday, police received information that he had been spotted near Bhura Bharthara Road. Acting on the tip-off, a police team moved in and cordoned off the area.
Police said that during the operation, they spotted a man matching the suspect’s description and moved to intercept him. As the police team approached, the suspect allegedly opened fire, prompting officers to return fire in what they described as an act of self-defence. During the exchange, the accused sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
The injured man was identified as Viraj, alias Jitendra, a resident of Badaun district. No police personnel were injured in the encounter.
Country-made pistol recovered
Police said they recovered a country-made pistol and ammunition from his possession. The accused was taken to the district hospital for treatment, where doctors said his condition was stable. No other injuries were reported.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Firozabad, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that during questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and believed that removing the child would clear the way for the marriage.
Circle officer, Firozabad, Amrish Kumar said the accused Jitendra, who suffered injuries on both legs, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
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