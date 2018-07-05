Firozabad: RSS worker shot dead by bikers outside home

The SHO said a few local residents were standing near the spot and witnessed the incident. The SHO said a few local residents were standing near the spot and witnessed the incident.

A 35-year-old office bearer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Dayalnagar area of Firozabad district on Tuesday evening.

Sandeep Sharma was walking near his house when two persons on a motorcycle opened fire at him and a bullet hit his chest, said police. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. An FIR has been registered. Police said the motive behind the murder is still unclear.

Sandeep held the post of RSS’s Firozabad Paryavaran Pramukh, said Aryendra, the outfit’s Vibhag Pracharak of Mainpuri and Firozabad. The state government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for his family. He is survived by his wife Rani Sharma and two sons aged 6 and 8.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Uttar police station (Firozabad), Anil Kumar said, “The victim’s younger brother Anand Kumar stated in his complaint that at around 8.30 pm, Sandeep left home for his evening walk after having dinner. He had walked around 30 metres when two assailants came on a motorcycle and opened fire. Locals rushed Sandeep to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The body was sent for postmortem.”

He further said, “On hearing about the death, several local residents reached the autopsy house and created a scene, demanding arrest of the accused, financial help and a government job for the victim’s family. The protest was withdrawn only after officials assured them of taking up matter with the state government.” The SHO said a few local residents were standing near the spot and witnessed the incident. “They said two men who had covered their faces opened fire at him. The assailants then escaped from the spot. We collected footage from CCTVs installed at a shop close to the spot. The footage is not clear, so assailants could not identified so far. The police are conducting investigation,” he added.

When contacted, Sandeep’s brother Anand said, “My brother used to go for an evening walk after dinner. We have no knowledge about the motive behind the murder. My brother had no enmity with anyone.” District Magistrate, Firozabad, Neha Sharma said, “An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the CM’s discretionary fund has been cleared.”

