Pregnant woman dies after cops ‘shove’ her in UP, 6 suspended

Six policemen, including two Sub-Inspectors, have now been suspended for negligence. (Representational Photo)

A 28-year-old pregnant woman died after her husband was taken away by police from their Firozabad home for questioning in a theft case, with her family alleging she was shoved when she tried to stop them.

Six policemen, including two Sub-Inspectors, have now been suspended for negligence.

Anjali Verma had pleaded with the policemen not to take her husband, Gaurav Kumar, citing her condition, according to his elder brother Vijay Singh. Singh alleged that she was pushed during a scuffle.

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“Hours later, Anjali went into labour and was taken to a government hospital, where she gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning. Her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to a private hospital, where she died during treatment,” Singh said. The newborn remains in critical condition.