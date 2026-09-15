Pregnant woman dies after cops ‘shove’ her in UP, 6 suspended

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A 28-year-old pregnant woman died after her husband was taken away by police from their Firozabad home for questioning in a theft case, with her family alleging she was shoved when she tried to stop them.
Six policemen, including two Sub-Inspectors, have now been suspended for negligence.
Anjali Verma had pleaded with the policemen not to take her husband, Gaurav Kumar, citing her condition, according to his elder brother Vijay Singh. Singh alleged that she was pushed during a scuffle.
“Hours later, Anjali went into labour and was taken to a government hospital, where she gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning. Her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to a private hospital, where she died during treatment,” Singh said. The newborn remains in critical condition.
According to police, a theft had taken place at a grocery shop in Labhaua village on Friday night. During investigation, police suspected the involvement of two men, including Gaurav, from the village and a team from Shikohabad police station picked him up.
Anjali’s death triggered protests in Labhaua village, with residents demanding that a case be registered against the policemen involved. Villagers staged another protest on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police Firozabad Aditya Langhe suspended the six policemen and ordered an inquiry. He said action would be taken based on the inquiry report. Gaurav has been released and handed over to his family.
Gaurav, a videographer, and Anjali have a 20-month-old son.
Reacting to the incident, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad slammed the government and said it raises serious questions about police functioning.
In a post on X, he wrote: “… Our demand is that the role of those responsible for the death of the pregnant woman be investigated, strict legal action be taken against the guilty policemen, and the victim’s family be given justice and appropriate financial assistance.”
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