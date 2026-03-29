Firozabad farmer kills pregnant wife suspecting her of extramarital affair, arrested

A 37-year-old farmer allegedly killed his five-month pregnant wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district over suspicion of an extramarital affair, police said.

A 37-year-old farmer allegedly killed his five-months pregnant wife at Rampur village in Firozabad district’s Tundla sub-division, suspecting her of having an extramarital affair, police said.

The incident took place on Friday when the accused, Govind Kumar, an alcoholic, had a heated argument with Seema, 28, investigators said. He suddenly took out a sword from a box and struck her in the stomach, they added. Seema died of her injuries on the spot.

After committing the crime, he fled from the house.

He, however, was arrested on Saturday when attempting to change his hideout, police claimed.

Nagla Singhi Station House Officer Parul Mishra said the accused had been harassing his pregnant wife over his suspicion of her having an extramarital affair and would be produced in court.