Firozabad farmer kills pregnant wife suspecting her of extramarital affair, arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 37-year-old farmer allegedly killed his five-months pregnant wife at Rampur village in Firozabad district’s Tundla sub-division, suspecting her of having an extramarital affair, police said.
The incident took place on Friday when the accused, Govind Kumar, an alcoholic, had a heated argument with Seema, 28, investigators said. He suddenly took out a sword from a box and struck her in the stomach, they added. Seema died of her injuries on the spot.
After committing the crime, he fled from the house.
He, however, was arrested on Saturday when attempting to change his hideout, police claimed.
Nagla Singhi Station House Officer Parul Mishra said the accused had been harassing his pregnant wife over his suspicion of her having an extramarital affair and would be produced in court.
During interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime, the SHO added.
Seema is survived by her three children, including a daughter from her first marriage, it is learnt.
The incident came to light when the deceased’s sister-in-law, Laxmi, returned home with the couple’s children from the market, police said.
When she found Seema in a pool of blood, she alerted the local residents who informed police.
The victim’s family and local residents told the police that Govind suspected the victim of having an affair with someone from the village, especially after she had stopped speaking to him, an official said. Some family members maintained that she had distanced herself from him due to his constant harassment and daily threats.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram