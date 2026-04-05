Over 550 detained in one-day crackdown on public drinking in UP’s Firozabad

The Firozabad police in Uttar Pradesh carried out a district-wide special drive on Saturday against public drinking, detaining 559 people and initiating legal action against 424 of them. Officials said the large-scale operation took place simultaneously across multiple police station areas.
Police teams were deployed at key locations, including markets, highways, bus stands, railway station areas and busy intersections, where incidents of public drinking and related disturbances are frequently reported.
“People consuming alcohol in public places and creating disturbances were identified and proceeded against as per the law. The objective is to make public spaces safer and more orderly,” a senior police officer said.
Out of the 559 people detained during the drive, 424 were issued challans under Police Act section 34 (offences on roads, etc) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 292 (public nuisance). The police let off the others with strict warnings against repeating the offence.
The highest number of detentions in the city circle was recorded in the Dakshin police station area (75), followed by Uttar (30), Rasoolpur (22), and Ramgarh (22).
In the Tundla circle, 52 people were detained in Tundla, while the Pachokhra and Sirsaganj rural areas each reported 25 detentions. Narkhi saw 23 detentions, and Nagla Singh 20.
Similarly, in the Sirsaganj circle, 55 people were detained in Sirsaganj, 22 in Narkhi Khas, 15 in Jasrana, and 3 in Araon. The police said a significant proportion of these detainees were also booked under relevant legal provisions.
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The police launched the crackdown following Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh’s directions, with senior officers supervising the drive at both city and rural levels.
According to the police, the drive is part of a sustained campaign. Regular checks, surprise inspections and intensified patrolling will continue, particularly in identified hotspots, to deter violations.
The police also said that such visible enforcement is intended to send a clear message that drinking in public places and causing a nuisance will not be tolerated, and that strict action would follow in case of violations.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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