Over 550 detained in one-day crackdown on public drinking in UP’s Firozabad

The police said that such visible enforcement is intended to send a clear message that drinking in public places and causing a nuisance will not be tolerated. (Representational image created using AI)

The Firozabad police in Uttar Pradesh carried out a district-wide special drive on Saturday against public drinking, detaining 559 people and initiating legal action against 424 of them. Officials said the large-scale operation took place simultaneously across multiple police station areas.

Police teams were deployed at key locations, including markets, highways, bus stands, railway station areas and busy intersections, where incidents of public drinking and related disturbances are frequently reported.

“People consuming alcohol in public places and creating disturbances were identified and proceeded against as per the law. The objective is to make public spaces safer and more orderly,” a senior police officer said.