Thursday, August 11, 2022

Video of cop complaining about ‘poor quality mess food’ goes viral, probe ordered

In the video, a weeping Manoj Kumar with a plate full of food is heard alleging that the food quality is so bad that “even animals cannot eat”.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 11, 2022 8:20:31 am
Constable Manoj Kumar is seen in a viral video complaining about the food quality. (Twitter/@IYC)

Firozabad police have ordered a probe into the quality of meals served at the district police lines, hours after a video of a police constable complaining about the poor quality of meals being served at the mess went viral.

According to police, SP (Firozabad) Ashish Tiwari directed Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava to conduct the inquiry.

“Every day, food for around 100 cops is prepared in the mess… The next course of action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” Additional SP (Firozabad) Akhilesh Narain Singh said.

In a tweet, Firozabad police said that constable Manoj Kumar, who is seen in the viral video complaining about the food quality, has faced disciplinary action on 15 occasions in the last few years for varied reasons — from being absent to indiscipline and negligence.

In the video, a weeping Kumar with a plate full of food is heard alleging that the food quality is so bad that “even animals cannot eat”. The constable then goes on to allege that no one in the police department was ready to listen to their complaint and that he has being pressured. He added that when he tried to complain about the matter to the DGP, his PSO advised him to disconnect the phone or else he could be sacked. Kumar claimed that constables were committing suicide because they are being pressured.

A native of Aligarh, Manoj Kumar is a 2018-batch police constable. Firozabad is his first posting. “Manoj has been upset after his divorce… He deliberately created the scene around 2 pm because the food being shown in the video was served to him in the morning around 9 am,” Reserve Police Lines Inspector Devendra Singh Sikarwar said, that Manoj had an argument with the mess manager (head constable) for serving him food late.

