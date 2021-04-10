Firozabad: Illicit liquor-making unit busted in college, inquiry committee formed

The Firozabad district administration on Friday formed a three-member committee, a day after unearthing an illicit liquor manufacturing unit in the basement of a private intermediate college in Kalyangari.

During the raid, the police recovered over 40 stamps belonging to government officials and different schools, empty mark sheets, and transfer certificates. The college’s director and owner Ranjeet Yadav (50), his son Deepu Yadav (19) and their associate Bhurey Rathore (55) were arrested. On Friday, a local court sent them to judicial custody, said Eka Station Officer Narendra Kumar Sharma. The police said they were looking for those who fled the spot.

“On receiving a report from the police, I formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry. After the inquiry I will be able to comment on the matter,” said Firozabad District Inspector of School (DIOS) Bal Mukund Prasad. The committee visited the college on Friday morning.

Apart from 350 litres of alcohol, the police recovered empty bottles and labels of various companies from the spot on Thursday. The police allege that the accused used to fill the bottles with liquor, slap on the labels, and send them to the market.

The police were tipped off about the illegal alcohol manufacturing unit and on arriving at the institution spotted two people carrying two boxes of liquor on a motorcycle. On seeing the police team, the youths dumped the boxes and the motorcycle, and fled. The police entered the campus to find an SUV parked inside. There were two boxes of liquor bottles in the car. In the basement, the police found unprepared liquor and weapons.

Based on Ranjeet Yadav’s information, the police found illicit liquor in a tubewell he owns.