Firozabad: Hoardings of Adityanath, Shah ‘defaced’, two FIRs filed

TWO CASES were registered in Firozabad district against unidentified persons after some hoardings for ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ were found to be defaced, with photographs of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya being cut from the hoardings.

While in six hoardings, Adityanath’s photographs were cut, in one of them, photos of the Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were found to be cut. Police said hoardings were found to be defaced at six places under the Firozabad North and Firozabad West police station limits.

“The hoardings were put up by the Municipal Corporation as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, but they have been found to be defaced with photographs of the CM being cut from them. In one of them, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya’s photograph and that of Union Minister Amit Shah were also found to be cut,” said Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava.

“We have started investigating the matter. We received a complaint from Municipal Corporation (Swachh Bharat Mission) in-charge Arvind Bharti. Two FIRs were registered at the respective police stations,” said the officer.

Police said the FIRs were registered under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and under sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

“We have checked the CCTV footage and have found some evidence. Those responsible will be identified and nabbed soon. We have formed teams to investigate the cases,” said the officer.