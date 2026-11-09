A 17-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gangraped and brutally assaulted by three men, including her alleged boyfriend, in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, died at a hospital in Agra after battling for her life for six days.

Police said the girl was found unconscious in a field on the morning of November 1, with injury marks on her body. She was initially rushed to a local hospital, but given the seriousness of her condition, doctors referred her to Agra. She died on Friday.

Police arrested the victim’s alleged boyfriend, Rishi Yadav, 21, and his elder brother Jagat Yadav, 28, following an encounter on November 2, during which both sustained bullet injuries to their legs.