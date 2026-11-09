A 17-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gangraped and brutally assaulted by three men, including her alleged boyfriend, in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, died at a hospital in Agra after battling for her life for six days.
Police said the girl was found unconscious in a field on the morning of November 1, with injury marks on her body. She was initially rushed to a local hospital, but given the seriousness of her condition, doctors referred her to Agra. She died on Friday.
Police arrested the victim’s alleged boyfriend, Rishi Yadav, 21, and his elder brother Jagat Yadav, 28, following an encounter on November 2, during which both sustained bullet injuries to their legs.
The third accused, Rishi’s friend, Ashiq alias Shivanshu, 24, was arrested the following day. Police said the involvement of the accused, all from neighbouring villages, was established through technical surveillance and analysis of call detail records. All three belong to the OBC category.
What happened on the night of October 31
The girl’s family told police that on the evening of October 31, the victim left home to relieve herself but did not return home. They began searching for her, contacting her friends and relatives in an attempt to trace her but to no avail. The next day, a local resident spotted the body in a field — around a kilometer from the house.
During questioning, Rishi allegedly told police that he had been in contact with the girl for around six months.
On the night of October 31, police said, he called her to a field, where he allegedly raped her. Later, Ashiq also tried to rape the girl but she resisted. Jagat was also allegedly present at the spot.
The accused allegedly assaulted her with shoes and attempted to strangle her, and the victim lost consciousness.
Police said the accused fled. “The post-mortem examination of the body was conducted in Agra and we have yet to receive the report. She had injuries marks on her neck,” said the station officer of the police station concerned.
All three accused are currently lodged in jail. Police said the accused earned their livelihood through odd jobs, including driving tractors.
Following the girl’s death, her family members and relatives demanded strict action against the accused and adequate compensation. Some relatives and members of local organisations also attempted to stage a protest, prompting senior police and administrative officials to reach the village.
The officials assured the family that stringent action would be taken against the accused, including invoking the Gangsters Act and attaching their properties. Following the intervention, the situation was brought under control and the girl’s last rites were performed on Friday evening.
The victim’s elder brother, who works as a daily-wage labourer, said the girl was the youngest of seven siblings. “We brought her body to Firozabad on Friday, following which the post-mortem examination was conducted. The accused belong to a neighbouring village and used to visit our village for various kinds of work,” he said.
He said the government was yet to take a decision on some of the demands raised by the family.