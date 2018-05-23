Firozabad: Farmer beaten to death by upper caste men

Additional Police Superintendent said the upper caste men thrashed Shyamveer Yadav following an altercation after the farmer’s cattle damaged crops of one of them. Additional Police Superintendent said the upper caste men thrashed Shyamveer Yadav following an altercation after the farmer’s cattle damaged crops of one of them.

A group of upper caste men allegedly beat a 30-year-old farmer to death at Senawali village in Firozabad district on Monday. Additional Police Superintendent Mahendra Kumar said the upper caste men thrashed Shyamveer Yadav, an OBC, following an altercation after the farmer’s cattle damaged crops of one of them.

One Rukum Singh caught Shyamveer, who was from Gadi Pengu village, when he went to Senawali to get his cattle back. Kumar said the two scuffled before Anshu Singh, Bintu Singh, Guddu Singh and Sonu Mishra joined Rukum and allegedly attacked Shyamveer with sticks and bricks. He was left critically injured and unconscious.

Kumar said the assailants escaped while Shyamveer was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Local Samajwadi Party MLA Hari Om Yadav, his son, Vijay, and their supporters sat on a dharna outside Sirsaganj police station on Monday night, demanding the arrest of the farmer’s assailants.

They did not allow policemen or anybody else to enter or walk out of the station while demanding the arrest of BJP leader Jaiveer Singh’s son, Atul Pratap.

Kumar said the MLA alleged Shyamveer’s attackers were the BJP’s supporters and that the farmer was killed at the behest of his son.

The police cane-charged the protesters and arrested the MLA, his son and three of his supporters. Kumar said they booked them along with 50-60 unidentified persons for rioting, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and assault. Kumar said a local court sent the MLA and the four others to jail on Tuesday.

Jaiveer Singh denied any association with the assailants. “My son, Atul Pratap, nor I have no association with those named in the murder of Shyamveer. Hari Om Yadav is leveling false allegations against us.” Yadav, who faces several criminal cases, had defeated Singh in the 2017 Assembly elections from Sirsaganj when the BJP was voted to power.

