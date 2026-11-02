Death of Dalit student: Family exhumes body, protest for swift action

In an attempt to put pressure on the administration to take action against the accused, the family of a 22-year-old Dalit nursing student, whose body was found on a railway track near her college in Firozabad, exhumed her body and staged a protest on Saturday.

The family has alleged that she was sexually assaulted and killed, and her body was later placed on the railway track to make it appear like suicide.

The first-year nursing student’s body was found on the morning of October 28. On a complaint lodged by her brother, the police registered an FIR against the principal of the private nursing college and his son for attempted rape, murder, and under the provisions of the SC/ST Act.