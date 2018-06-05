Firecrackers explode in Lucknow, two killed

The three others who were injured were discharged later in the day as they had suffered only minor injuries.. (Express File Photo/Representational) The three others who were injured were discharged later in the day as they had suffered only minor injuries.. (Express File Photo/Representational)

At least two persons were killed and three injured after crackers kept illegally in an adjacent godown in Kakori area of Lucknow exploded on Monday morning. Three policemen were later suspended for negligence.

Police said they found mutilated body parts at the scene that suggested that more people could have died. They added that a relative of Mohammad Naseer, owner of the godown where the crackers were stored, recognised him from the body parts, the identity is yet to established.

“Except for 30-year-old Ram Pheran, we are not sure how many people have died as we have not been able to establish identity based on the other mutilated body parts found at the scene. A DNA test has been ordered to confirm this,” said SP (Rural) Gaurav Grover.



“The blast took place at Munna Kheda village around 11 am in the basement of a house where firecrackers were stored by a man named Mohammad Naseer of Thakurganj locality. His licence had expired last year. While this building collapsed, two adjacent houses too caved causing the death and injuries. The blast was so powerful that it caused cracks in many houses nearby and broke the glass window panes,” Grover said.

Naseer, who was booked in the case, is missing.

