5 killed in blast at firecracker unit operating from house in UP village

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Five people were killed and several others injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Manauri village, located on the border of Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts, on Monday.
The factory was reportedly being operated from a house situated in the middle of agricultural fields.
Police said the blast was so powerful that four to five houses nearby were damaged.
“So far, five bodies have been recovered, including those of men and women,” said Kaushambi Circle Officer Shivank Singh.
He said the exact jurisdiction of the site was yet to be ascertained and would be decided later. “At present, the priority is to carry out the rescue operation,” he said.
Following information about the explosion, local police and fire department teams rushed to the spot. Several fire tenders were deployed to control the flames and assist in the rescue operation. Earthmover machines were also brought in to remove the debris and search for people who may be trapped underneath.
According to the preliminary inquiry, a series of powerful explosions reportedly occurred after which smoke was seen billowing from the building, prompting villagers to rush towards the spot.
The explosions continued for a considerable period, triggering panic in the surrounding villages.
The injured were taken to hospitals in Prayagraj for treatment.
Police said the exact number of casualties and the extent of the damage would be known once the firefighting and rescue operations are completed.
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