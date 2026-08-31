5 killed in blast at firecracker unit operating from house in UP village

Smoke erupts from charred remains after an explosion in a firecracker factory, in Pipri area, Kaushambi, Monday. (Source: PTI)

Five people were killed and several others injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Manauri village, located on the border of Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts, on Monday.

The factory was reportedly being operated from a house situated in the middle of agricultural fields.

Police said the blast was so powerful that four to five houses nearby were damaged.

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“So far, five bodies have been recovered, including those of men and women,” said Kaushambi Circle Officer Shivank Singh.

He said the exact jurisdiction of the site was yet to be ascertained and would be decided later. “At present, the priority is to carry out the rescue operation,” he said.