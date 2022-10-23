scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Fire engulfs house in Lucknow, retired IG dies

A team of fire personnel reached the spot and pulled out Pandey (70), his wife Aruna and son Shashank in an unconscious state and rushed them to hospital, where the retired police officer died.

A retired Inspector General (IG) of Police died while his wife and son were injured when a fire broke out in their house. (File)

A retired Inspector General (IG) of Police died while his wife and son were injured when a fire broke out in their house in Indira Nagar locality here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at about 11 pm.

The fire broke out on the first floor of retired IG DC Pandey’s house, trapping him and his family, SHO, Ghazipur police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra told PTI.

A team of fire personnel reached the spot and pulled out Pandey (70), his wife Aruna and son Shashank in an unconscious state and rushed them to hospital, where the retired police officer died.

More from Lucknow

The condition of others is stated to be out of danger. A detailed probe is on in the matter and police is trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 11:42:19 am
