Fire at levana suites | Lucknow Development Authority tells hotel: Demolish illegal construction or we will raze it

Two months after a fire broke at the Levana Suites claiming four lives, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) directed the hotel’s owners to get the illegal portion of the four-storey building demolished by December 9, failing which the civic agency will be forced to raze it.

On September 5, a fire had broken out at Levana Suites in which four persons had died and 10 others were injured. The hotel is located at Madan Mohan Malviya Marg in Hazratganj area.

In a notice issued on November 9, the LDA stated that despite giving a chance to explain why the illegal construction at the hotel should not be demolished, there has been no response from the management of Levana Suites. “Direction is given to remove illegal construction in 16 days after this order is passed. Otherwise, the development authority would itself demolish the illegal construction and realise the expenses from you,” the order stated.

Lucknow Development Commissioner Indra Mani Tripathi confirmed that the order has been passed. After the fire, Lucknow Police had lodged a case and arrested three persons — two of the hotel owners Rohit Agarwal and his cousin Rahul Agarwal, and the hotel manager Sagar Srivastava. They were booked under IPC sections 304 (causing death by negligence) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

In the FIR filed against the owners and the manager of the hotel, police said that they did not make proper arrangements for the exit of people in an untoward situation.

The Uttar Pradesh government formed a panel comprising Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar and Commissioner (Lucknow Division) Roshan Jacob to probe the incident. On the basis of panel report, Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath on Saturday ordered the suspension of 15 officers of four different departments and action against four retired officers.