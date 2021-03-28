Fire at Kanpur’s LPS Institute Of Cardiology, over 100 patients being evacuated

Patients shifted in a hall after a fire broke out in the LPS Institute of Cardiology, in Kanpur, on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

A fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit of the LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur on Sunday morning, eventually spreading to other parts of the hospital building. Sources said more than 100 patients were admitted at the first floor emergency ward of the hospital, considered the biggest cardiology hospital in the region. There are no reports of injuries or fatalties. Fire department personnel are evacuating the patients and making sure that no person has been left behind.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the authorities to provide immediate care to all the evacuated patients. According to a statement issued by his office, he sought a report from the district administration and directed that a high-level team comprising of Princial Secretery (Medical Education), Kanpur Police Commissioner, and DG Fire should visit the site today.

Directions have also been issued to review the safety preparedness of hospitals in the event of a fire.