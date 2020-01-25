Fire at hostel room in Bareilly: MBBS graduate found dead, cops say due to heater

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the woman had died before the police team reached the hostel. (Representational image) Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the woman had died before the police team reached the hostel. (Representational image)

A 24-year-old medical graduate was found charred to death on Friday in her hostel room after it caught fire under mysterious circumstances at Ram Murti Medical College under the Bhojipura police station limits in Bareilly. The Patna resident, identified as Sukriti, had been doing her internship at the college for the past 10 months. She recently completed her MBBS.

Police suspect that the fire could have been caused by the room heater which, they said, was placed very close to Sukriti’s bed.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the woman had died before the police team reached the hostel.

“We got the information late in the night that a room was on fire in the hostel. A police team reached the spot and questioned the students. A woman stepped out of her hostel room around 2.30 am and saw the fire. She raised an alarm, and then the guard and other residents of the hostel doused the fire. Sukriti had succumbed before police reached. Other rooms of the hostel did not catch fire, but the smoke engulfed the entire hostel. We have informed the parents of the woman, a native of Patna,” said Pandey.

“Hostel residents told us that a heater was placed next to the woman’s bed. It is possible that a piece of cloth may have caught fire from the heater. Till now, this is what we think might have happened. Our forensic team is examining the spot,” said the SSP, ruling out any foul play.

MBBS student’s body traced from river

The body of an MBBS final year student at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College was fished out on Friday from the Ganga river in Unnai. According to police, she had jumped into the river in Kanpur on Thursday.

“Amrita (24) resided in the hostel. The warden of the hostel complained at the Swaroop Nagar police station that she was missing from the hostel since Thursday. A scooter was found near the Ganga river under the Kohna police station. While police officers were taking away the scooter after they could not find the owner, a woman claimed that it belonged to her friend, who has been missing. After that, teams from both police stations started working in coordination. The girl’s body was found in the river in Unnao, around 5 km from where the scooter was found,” said Station House Officer, Swaroop Nagar police station, Ashwini Pandey.

Pandey said that a suicide note was also recovered from the hostel room of the girl. “The suicide note was found later, saying that she was not happy with her academic performance and hence was committing suicide. She was from Jhansi,” said the SHO.

