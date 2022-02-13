FIR filed against wife of SP leader Lalji Verma in murder case

An FIR has been registered against the wife of former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Lalji Verma, and others in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old youth in Ambedkar Nagar in 2020.

Verma, who was a minister in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government led by Mayawati, joined the SP last November. He is contesting to retain the Katehari seat in Ambedkar Nagar district. On Sunday, he alleged, “The case against my wife has been lodged to deliberately malign my image during election time. She is innocent and was not present at the spot.”

In the FIR filed late on Saturday night, complainant Suresh Singh alleged that assailants attacked and killed his son Ritesh alias DM Singh on the direction of Shobhavati Verma, who was a district panchayat member at the time. Singh alleged that Shobhavati, who was the district panchayat president from 2010 to 2015, developed enmity with his son as he too wanted to contest the election to the district panchayat and was opposing her.

According to the police, Suresh and Ritesh went to the village of Utretu on June 26, 2020. While Suresh was in the village to buy goods from the market, his son was there to meet people for the election, the police added.

Suresh alleged that unidentified gunmen shot and killed former Utretu village head Dharmendra Verma at the market. “On the direction of Shobhavati, her associates present at the spot caught Ritesh and two others. They thrashed the three badly with sticks following which two died and another got seriously injured,” the police said.

Apart from Ritesh, Sultanpur resident Mohammad Mohsin died in the lynching while Abhinesh alias Vikram Singh was grievously injured. Vikram died later in hospital, said Ibrahimpur Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Singh.

Suresh alleged in his complaint that he immediately informed the police about the lynching, and added, “In the presence of the police, the accused also poured petrol on the face and tried to set it ablaze.”

Following Verma’s murder, the police had said that local people had caught Ritesh and the two others and brutally assaulted them, suspecting their involvement in the killing. At the time, the police said the murder was the fallout of a dispute between Verma and a criminal. They also claimed the three men who were lynched were involved in the murder. “While investigating the murder of Dharmendra Verma, the police found the involvement of three more persons, and filed chargesheet against them,” SHO Manoj Singh said on Sunday.

The police officer said that apart from Shobhavati Verma, the FIR mentions the involvement of seven unidentified people in the lynching. Based on a court’s directive, various charges, including murder and attempted murder, were invoked, the officer said, adding that no one had been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, this time, Lalji Verma is up against his former party’s nominee Prateek Pandey and NISHAD Party candidate Avadhesh Kumar in Katehari. The constituency will go to the polls on March 3.