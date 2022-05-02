FIR registered over ‘objectionable’ slogans written on BHU campus wall

A group of students at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) seeking action against those behind “objectionable” slogan writing outside a hostel on the campus has been staging protests daily since April 28.

Also, Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha (BCM), a student organisation inspired by the Left ideology whose name finds mention along with the slogans, has distanced itself from any such writing.

The slogans, written in Hindi, espouse secessionism in Kashmir and elsewhere and give a call for ridding the university of Brahmanism, the complaint says.

Meanwhile, the university authorities have lodged an FIR against “unidentified persons” for the slogan writing.

This comes days after a controversy erupted at the varsity over Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain attending an iftar party hosted at a girls’ hostel.

According to the protesting students, objectionable slogans were written on the walls outside a hostel on the night of April 27.

The BCM on April 28 submitted a complaint to the University Chief Proctor, alleging that its name was written with these slogans to defame it.

BCM secretary Anupam Kumar in the letter said it was a conspiracy to defame them by some elements who had assaulted their workers earlier for celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti and for speaking against Brahmanism.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Anupam said, “We had planned a dharna on April 28 to demand action against those who earlier assaulted two of our workers. Those behind the attack on our workers wrote these slogans.”

Those staging the protest have links with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, he added.

ABVP campus secretary Punit Mishra said the students participating in the demonstration were not from any student organisation. He alleged that the BCM was involved in the writings and action should be taken against its members.

The ABVP is not involved in the demonstration in any manner, he claimed.

BHU Public Relations Officer Rajesh Singh said, “An FIR was lodged at Lanka police station against unidentified persons. The varsity authorities are keeping a watch on those trying to disturb the academic atmosphere.”

On the row over iftar party, Singh said the V-C and other officials have been attending such parties organised by girls hostel of Mahila Mahavidhyalaya in the past too.