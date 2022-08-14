FIR registered CBI officer alleges ‘murder attempt’ after truck hits SUV

THE GORAKHPUR police are investigating an alleged “attack” on a CBI officer, who claimed that a truck hit his SUV on Thursday evening while he was on his way from Maharajganj to Gorakhpur to visit a relative.

The driver of the truck, identified as Ratan Kumar, 35, of Kushinagar, died in the accident after he lost control over the vehicle.

According to sources, the truck overturned and the driver came underneath its wheels.

Police said the SUV in which DySP Rupesh Kumar Srivastava, 55, was travelling, was damaged in the incident. The officer, who is posted in New Delhi, has claimed that he suspects a conspiracy behind the incident and got an FIR registered against the truck driver, truck owner and the truck owner’s father on charges of attempt to murder at the Gulaharia Bazar police station.

The truck belongs to one Sanjay Kumar of Kushinagar. “We are collecting details of the truck driver and truck owner. Police are also checking their call details for any leads. The investigation in the case has begun,” said Manoj Kumar Awasthi, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur.

Sources said the police have not yet found any evidence that points to a conspiracy angle.

Truck owner Sanjay Kumar told the police that Ratan Kumar was returning to Kushinagar after unloading sand in Gorakhpur when the alleged incident occurred.

“The truck driver apparently panicked and tried to escape from the spot after hitting the SUV. But it (truck) turned turtle,” said a senior police officer.

He said that during the preliminary inquiry it has been found that Rupesh was part of investigations in a few important cases, including the Bihar fodder scam.

A senior police officer said verbal directives have now been issued to provide security cover to Rupesh when he visits his native place in Maharajganj district.

According to the police, Rupesh reached Maharajganj in his SUV from Delhi on Thursday.

Later in the day, Rupesh was heading to Gorakhpur from Maharajganj to meet his brother, Manglesh Kumar Srivastava. Rupesh’s driver was at the wheel. Rupesh told the police that when his vehicle reached Bargadhi crossing, a truck hit his SUV. While trying to escape, the truck driver overtook the SUV and sped past. A few metres ahead, the truck turned turtle, Rupesh claimed to the police. A police team reached the spot soon and the truck was lifted using a crane. The police found the body of the truck driver beneath the vehicle.

When contacted on Saturday, Rupesh did not comment on the matter.