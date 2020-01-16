FIR on AMU complaint to be filed only if HC directs: Police

Written complaint was sent, says V-C Mansoor Written complaint was sent, says V-C Mansoor

POINTING OUT that the matter related to violence on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 15 last year was subjudice, the Aligarh police said Wednesday that an FIR into a complaint filed by the AMU Tuesday could be registered only after a court directive.

“How can we lodge an FIR when the matter is subjudice in the High Court? Their [AMU] complaint was against police personnel. The court has directed for a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) inquiry, which is underway. How can we lodge an FIR in the middle of all this?” said Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary.

On Tuesday, AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor had said the varsity had lodged a complaint demanding an FIR against police personnel for entering a university hostel on December 15 last year. The hostel that police allegedly entered without permission (amid student protests over police action in Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi) was Morrison Court of Aftab Hall, said a statement issued by the university Tuesday evening.

Shafe Kidwai, member and in charge of Public Relations of AMU, said on Wednesday that the university was exploring “all options” regarding registration of an FIR. “The matter was discussed and we are seeking legal opinion too. We are figuring out how to go about it,” said Kidwai.

Meanwhile, the varsity on Wednesday announced that all examinations in AMU have been postponed.

A statement issued by the varsity said the examinations had been scheduled after the reopening of the university following the extended winter vacation.

The statement added that the decision on postponement of all exams was taken after a meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges and polytechnics and other functionaries under the chairmanship of the V-C. “Fresh schedule for the remaining examinations will be prepared by the respective Deans/Principals and will be notified separately,” added the statement.

An official in the varsity administration said the decision was taken in order to “let the situation on the campus

normalise”.

The university said classes in different faculties would be held as scheduled.

On Tuesday, the AMU V-C had said a written complaint was sent to the Civil Lines police station on behalf of the administration regarding the “entry of police personnel inside the hostel” on December 15. The university said the complaint was sent through AMU security in charge.

“The station in charge, however, informed the AMU official that the matter is subjudice in the High Court. Hence, the complaint was brought back by the security in charge,” said a statement issued by the university Tuesday.

