FIR lodged over ‘threat calls’ to VHP leader

Vibhuti Khand police in Lucknow lodged an FIR Sunday based on a complaint by former BJP MP and senior VHP leader Ram Vilas Vedanti, who alleged that he has been receiving “abusive and threatening” calls following his speech in favour of construction of Ram temple in June.

Vedanti said that he has already written to Union home minister, chief minister, district magistrate of Faizabad and other officials in this regard. Talking to The Indian Express, Vedanti said that the threats were being issued to him on the “directions of terrorists from Pakistan”.

“Following my speech on the Ram Mandir issue, I started receiving threat calls. I got around 25 to 30 such calls between June 28 and July end. I have written to Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, SSP and DM of Faizabad and other officials. An FIR has also been lodged in this regard,” said Vedanti.

“The callers have threatened to burn me alive for speaking on the Ayodhya issue. I am sure that it is a conspiracy by Pakistani terrorists,” Vedanti added.

Station officer of Vibhuti Khand police station, Mathura Rai, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged. “We are collecting details of the phone numbers provided by the complainant,” he said.

