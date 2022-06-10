FIR lodged over letter to judge who ordered Gyanvapi survey

An FIR was lodged against unidentified person(s) for sending a purported letter with alleged ‘objectionable comments’ to a judge who had ordered court-monitored survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex over a suit filed by five women seeking the right to worship in the disputed shrine.

The case was lodged at the Cantonment police station.

The handwritten two-page letter mentions the judge’s family besides referring to the Prime Minister and a former Chief Justice of India in a derogatory manner. The letter also questions the order passed by Civil Judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar.

On the basis of complaint filed by Rajesh Kumar Sonkar, an orderly, under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 153-B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code, said Cantonment police station incharge Prabhu Kant.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the Varanasi police has upgraded the judge’s security and written to their counterparts in Lucknow to ensure safety of his family settled there.

Soon after receiving the letter from the judge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna Zone) Aditya Langeh was directed to conduct an inquiry. “Some documents are also attached with the letter,” Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh had said earlier.

The judge’s security has been increased from four police personnel to nine. It would reviewed regularly, it was learnt.

Following a Supreme Court order, the Gyanvapi case was transferred to the Varanasi district judge’s court last month. Judge Diwakar had informed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) that he received the letter through registered post.

Hearing a petition filed by the five women seeking the right to worship inside the mosque complex on April 8, the judge had appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra as advocate commissioner to conduct the videography survey of the Kashi complex.