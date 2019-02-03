FIR lodged against Azam Khan for ‘defaming’ Muslim cleric in 2014

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan for allegedly making derogatory comments against prominent Shia Muslim cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi and defaming him through several press notes issued under his official letterhead in 2014.

The FIR was registered on Friday at the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow on the complaint of Allama Zameer Naqvi, president of Lucknow-based social organisation, All India Muslim’s Council.

Station house officer (SHO) of Hazratganj, Radharaman Singh said that the FIR was registered after Zameer Naqvi filed a complaint on Friday. Azam Khan has been booked under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing public mischief). “We are probing the matter,” he added.

“In August 2014, Azam Khan issued several press notes to the media in which he called Maulana Kalbe Jawad an agent of RSS and BJP. In addition to this, Azam had also said that he is a blot on the name of a dharamguru and also Islam. Azam called him an international terrorist. In his press notes, Khan had claimed that the Maulana organised his daughter’s wedding on the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition (December 6) and to make BJP and RSS masters happy, he indulged in cheap celebrations. Khan also said that Kalbe Jawad performed hawan-poojan and gave Rs 15 lakh for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” Zameer Naqvi told The Sunday Express Saturday.

He also claimed that he was trying to get an FIR registered in this regard since 2014, but it was only in December last year that the UP commission for Minorities directed Lucknow SSP to get an FIR registered against Azam Khan. The Indian Express has a copy of the alleged press notes and the minority commission directive.

“I have been continuously making complaints, but no FIR was registered during the SP regime. Even under this government, it took me some time to get it done. Azam Khan had misused the government letter head and the stamp for his own propaganda and has defamed the religious leader. Action should be taken against him. The police registered the FIR only after conducting a preliminary inquiry into the matter,” he added.