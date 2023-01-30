scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
FIR in Lucknow against 10 for burning pages of Ramcharitmanas

The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Satnam Singh Lavi, police said. “The case has been filed against 10 named and several unidentified people at the PGI police station. No one has been arrested till now,” Station House Officer Brijesh Kumar Yadav.

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Lucknow Police have booked 10 people for promoting enmity after members of an outfit called Akhil Bharatiya OBC Mahasabha allegedly burnt photocopies of the pages of Ramcharitmanas in Vrindavan area of Uttar Pradesh’s capital on Sunday.

Explained |Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book

Meanwhile, PTI reported that members of Akhil Bharatiya OBC Mahasabha burned “photocopies” of pages allegedly carrying “objectionable comments on women and Dalits” in Ramcharitmanas in support of SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 03:27 IST
