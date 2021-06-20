FIR filed over derogatory online remarks on Mayawati

The matter came to light after several people reacted to the demeaning description of the Mayawati and demanded action against those behind it. (File)

UP Police’s Cyber Cell police station in Lucknow on Saturday filed an FIR against unidentified persons after derogatory words on former chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati circulated on Twitter.

The matter came to light after several people reacted to the demeaning description of the former CM and demanded action against those behind it.

The case was registered under IPC sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). Police also invoked Section 66 of the Information Technology Act against unknown persons. However, no arrest has been made as yet in the matter.

ADG, Cyber Cell, Ram Kumar confirmed that a case had been registered at the Cyber Cell police station.

Police said Padam Saurabh, an officer in the cyber cell and the complainant, said on Friday that he was trawling Twitter for posts that may be deemed as cyber crime when he came across several users flagging certain offensive comments on the BSP chief on the official handle of Urbandictionary.

The demeaning words triggered outrage on social media, with several urging CM Yogi Adityanath and the DGP to act.