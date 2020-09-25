FIR filed for harassment, official accuses BJP MLA of trying to frame her

DCP (South) Raees Akhtar said ADCP (South) Suresh Chandra Rawat would probe the matter.

After the wife of a Sardhana Municipal Council employee filed an FIR against Executive Officer (EO) Amita Varun, accusing her of harassing her husband, the EO filed an FIR in which she accused local BJP MLA Sangeet Som of trying to “deliberately” frame her.

Ajay Chhabra, an employee of Sardhana Municipal Council died in a hospital on Tuesday where he was admitted. On Wednesday, his wife Aastha Chhabra got an FIR registered in which she alleged that her husband “was under acute mental stress because of the harassment by the EO and therefore she should be immediately arrested for murder.” Initially, Chhabra’s family refused to perform the last rites but after assurance from SP Avinash Pandey, the family cremated the body.

In the meantime, EO Amita Varun registered an FIR alleging that she was being deliberately framed at the behest of Sangeet Som who “wants to run his writ in the Council to grab most of the civil works contracts either in his favour or for his cronies.” “The BJP legislator is responsible for the death of the council employee and I am being framed at Som’s behest. The local police is not taking any action in connection with the FIR lodged by me against him. There are a number of cases lodged against Som at Sardhana police station. Police should have taken action against him on pending FIRs instead of conspiring to frame me in a false case,” she said. She also met Meerut DM K Balaji and demanded security.

Som said that he has “nothing to do” with the affairs of the Municipal Council. “I have been told that the EO has a tainted record for dealing with the employees and this explains why she has been transferred 17 times in the last two years.”

“Both the sides have lodged FIRs and the cases are being investigated. We will take suitable action once our inquiry is completed,” said DM Balaji.

