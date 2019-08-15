FIR FILED against Priyanka aide for ‘threatening’ TV journalist

An FIR was lodged at Ghorawal police station in Sonbhadra district on Wednesday against an aide of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly threatening a TV news reporter during her visit to Umbha village on Tuesday.

“The FIR has been lodged against Sandeep Singh based on a complaint filed by journalist, Nitish Kumar Pandey, under IPC sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation),” SHO of Ghorawal police station, CP Pandey, said.

In his complaint to police, Pandey alleged that Priyanka Gandhi’s personal secretary, Sandeep Singh, entered into a scuffle with him and threatened by saying “thok denge”. He also alleged that Singh entered into a scuffle with his cameraman as well.

A video of Singh with a journalist during had gone viral on social media. It showed a reporter asking a question to Priyanka on the scrapping of special status to Kashmir when an argument started.