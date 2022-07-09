FIR filed against Lucknow school over getting affiliation on ‘fake documents’

In the ongoing dispute over the opening of a new private school on the premises of government-aided Centennial Inter College in Lucknow, an FIR was registered against two members of the private school committee on Friday for obtaining affiliation from the education department allegedly on fake documents, said police. The private school – Methodist Church School – got affiliated last year.

“A case has been registered against two persons –Akshay and Shiv Nandan — on a complaint filed by Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Lucknow, Vijay Pratap Singh on various charges, including cheating. The accused are members of the Methodist Church School committee,” said Wazirganj station house officer Rajesh Kumar Mishra. However, no one has been arrested in the case, so far.

The SHO said the complainant alleged that the accused provided them with fake documents based on which the school got affiliated with the Basic Education Department last year. The SHO added that a complaint was also filed against the private school management by the parents of students admitted there.

A dispute over the premises of Centennial Inter College started when it opened after the summer vacation in July. Upon returning, the students found a new private school running on the premises. The hoarding of the old school was changed and they were allegedly denied entry, said police.

The school took the classes on the road and a complaint was filed with the local administration, said police, adding the furniture of the school was also kept outside the school building.

On Friday, a team of the district administration led by District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar visited the premises and handed over the custody of the college premises to the chairman of Centennial Inter College, said district administration sources. The district administration team also removed the alleged illegal occupation of the private school from the premises, said administration sources.

Later, the district administration also called a meeting of the parents of the students admitted to the private school. The parents reportedly told the administration that the advertisement of the private school committee stated that it was recognised by the CBSE Board but they had taken recognition from the UP Board, stated the press release, adding that the parents alleged that the private school administration had cheated them.

The press release further stated that the district administration has decided that all students “wrongly” admitted at the private school will be accommodated in other schools.

The release added that the parents, who had deposited fees for the entire session, would not be charged the fee now.