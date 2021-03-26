FIR filed against former SHO for harassing woman: UP Police

A police officer said the woman’s son was earlier arrested under the Gangster’s Act.

An FIR was lodged against former Vikas Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Dheeraj Shukla earlier this week for harassing a 40-year-old woman last July, officials said on Friday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday on the directions of the court of the Lucknow Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM). Three unidentified policemen were also booked along with the inspector, who was transferred on July 15 last year for allegedly harassing the woman and indulging in obscene acts.

“The issue is being investigated. We lodged the FIR on Tuesday after receiving the court order, which was passed on March 17. We are probing the issue, and all aspects will be covered in it,” said Vikas Nagar SHO Anil Kumar.

In her complaint, based on which the FIR was filed, the woman said, “On July 2, 2020, Shukla, along with three constables, came to my house unannounced. He slapped my husband, and subsequently started searching the house and when I opposed, he started harassing me and indulged in obscene behaviour. He threatened that he would lodge fake cases against me and my husband. He demanded Rs 50,000 from me to save my husband and also took Rs 20,000 from the house forcefully and asked for the rest the next morning…On July 7, he again visited my house and did obscene acts with me. I was scared to inform the police at the time because I knew he was posted as in-charge of Vikas Nagar police station and he had already sent my son to jail.”

A police officer said the woman’s son was earlier arrested under the Gangster’s Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Rayees Akhtar said Shukla was no longer posted at the Vikas Nagar station. Another police officer said, “He has been transferred to an office job somewhere and is no longer in the field.”

The FIR against Shukla and the others has invoked IPC sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). They have also been booked for extortion.