FIR filed against cop after woman alleges rape at gunpoint

An FIR has been filed in Moradabad against a 31-year-old police constable after a 28-year-old woman complained that the accused had sexually assaulted her for the past two years, and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

According to the woman, the constable first raped her at gunpoint when he visited her home two years ago on the pretext of questioning her in connection with a complaint of kidnapping and rape that she had filed against a local youth.

Police said the woman has claimed that she did not file a complaint at the time because the constable had promised to marry her. He had allegedly gone on to rape her several times over the last two years. “Last week, the victim came to know that the accused is married and has a five-year-old son. The victim claims that when she confronted the constable, he threatened her against speaking about the matter to anyone,” a police officer said.

The woman met senior police officers with her complaint, and an FIR was registered on Saturday against the constable on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. “We will have the statement of the victim recorded before a magistrate tomorrow. We will decide on our next step after investigating the evidence. The accused constable has been transferred to Ballia from Moradabad recently,” the officer said.

According to police, the woman had lodged a complaint of rape against another man in 2019, who she claimed had faked his identity and kidnapped her. Police had arrested this man and filed a chargesheet against him.

According to the woman, the accused constable had contacted her a few days after she had filed the complaint. He allegedly took her cellphone number, and would call her often and visit her at home on the pretext of collecting information about the case. “Victim claims that in December 2019 the constable came to her residence when she was alone. He raped her after threatening her with a countrymade pistol he was carrying. He stayed the night at the victim’s home, and promised to marry her the next morning,” the police officer said.