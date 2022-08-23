scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

FIR filed against Azam Khan lawyer for ‘threatening’ witness’ brother in court

Police said the latest FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by 40-year-old Ikrar, the elder brother of Abrar, who is a complainant in one of the cases filed against Azam Khan in 2019. Abrar had accused Azam Khan of demolishing his house and robbing household items.

Last week, two separate FIRs were registered against Azam Khan and unidentified persons for allegedly threatening witnesses. (File Photo)

After two FIRs were lodged against Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan last week for allegedly threatening witnesses in two cases registered against the former minister in 2019, Rampur police have filed a fresh FIR against a lawyer of the SP leader for alleged criminal intimidation.

Police said the latest FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by 40-year-old Ikrar, the elder brother of Abrar, who is a complainant in one of the cases filed against Azam Khan in 2019. Abrar had accused Azam Khan of demolishing his house and robbing household items.

According to police, Ikrar alleged that last Thursday when he had accompanied his brother to the court for recording his statement in the 2019 case, advocate Nasir Sultan, who represents Azam Khan in legal matters, threatened him. “I was standing outside the courtroom and my brother was recording his statement inside. In the meantime, advocate Nasir Sultan along with three other unknown persons arrived at the spot and started abusing and threatening me. On hearing this, my brother signalled me from inside to leave the place. I left the place.”

However, Nasir Sultan rejected the charges. “A false case has been lodged against me. I was inside a courtroom at the time when Ikrar claims I threatened him,” Sultan told The Indian Express, adding that he was being targeted as he was representing Azam Khan.

Station House Officer (Civil Lines) Love Sirohi said the investigation is on.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party on Monday met Director General of Police Devendra Singh Chauhan to tell him that false cases were being lodged against Azam Khan.

“Four Samajwadi Party MLAs on Monday met DGP and submitted a memorandum stating that since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, false cases are being lodged against Azam Khan,” Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, adding the delegation requested the DGP to immediately stop harassment of Azam Khan and his family.

The four MLAs who met the DGP included Armaan Khan (Lucknow West), Faheem Ahmed (Bilauri in Moradabad), Ravi Das Mehrotra ( Lucknow Central) and Dr Manoj Pandey (Unchahar in Rae Bareli).

Last week, two separate FIRs were registered against Azam Khan and unidentified persons for allegedly threatening witnesses.

In the first FIR, complainant Nanhey alleged that five unidentified persons came to his house and threatened him with dire consequences if he appeared in court against Azam Khan in a case lodged against him in 2019.

The second FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by Abrar Hussain who alleged that three relatives and associates of Azam Khan forcibly entered his house and pressured him not to record his statement in the case in which he is the complainant. Abrar alleged that the men told him that they were sent by Azam Khan and Azhar, a local resident.

Since BJP came to power in 2017, as many as 81 cases were registered against Azam Khan in Rampur on various charges, including land grabbing, cheating and criminal trespass. Azam’s wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were also booked with him in some of the cases. All three are currently out on bail. In May this year, Azam Khan, who was in prison for the last two years, walked out of Sitapur jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a land-grabbing case.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:19:43 am
