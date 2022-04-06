FIR filed after crowd climbs atop mosque, raises religious slogans

Ghazipur police Monday lodged an FIR against unidentified people for allegedly raising slogans after climbing atop a mosque in Gahmar village of the district. The incident occurred on April 2 while a group of local residents were taking out a procession, police said.

The accused have been charged with promoting enmity between two groups, said the police, adding that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media. In the video, a group of youths are allegedly seen waving a flag after climbing on a mosque and raising slogans ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

SP, Ghazipur, Ram Badan Singh said the police were trying to identify the accused. Police, however, said the atmosphere in the village was peaceful.

According to police, residents of Gahmar village take out the ‘Ram Kalash Yatra’ at the start of every Hindu New year, in which both men and women participate.

With a population of around 1.25 lakh, Gahmar village is dominated by Hindus.

Station House Officer, Gahmar police station, TL Sen said, “On April 2, residents of the village took out the Ram Kalash Yatra. When the procession reached near a mosque in the village, a few youths climbed on it (mosque) and raised slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’. When those present at the spot scolded them, the youths immediately came down.” He added that someone in the crowd captured the incident on camera and later uploaded it on social media.