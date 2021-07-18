FIR against UP Cong chief Lallu, others in connection with Lucknow silent protest

A case has been filed against UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar, two other party leaders and 600 unidentified people on charges of breaching Covid-19 protocol and damaging public property during a protest led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Lucknow Commissioner D K Thakur said the case has been registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341 (wrongful restraint). The Epidemic Diseases Control Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked against the accused.

“The case was filed at Hazratganj police station late on Friday night,” said Thakur.

The complaint lodged by local outpost in charge reads, “Around 3.30 pm, Congress state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, leaders Dilpreet Singh and Ved Prakash came to Atal Chowk with 500 to 600 workers and without any permission sat near the Gandhi statue. They sat on protest and did not follow any Covid protocol. They violated CrPC Section 144, which is in place in the commissionerate. They became an obstruction for regular traffic on the route and also broke the iron mesh and the wall around the statue.”

On Friday, Priyanka had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after participating in a “silent protest”, held in Lucknow’s Hazratganj, against the “jungle raj” in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader, who is in the state on a three-day visit, was at the demonstration near the Gandhi statue here for over one-and-a-half hour.