FIR against retired jawan for posting objectionable Shah photo: Police

A 45-year-old retired Army jawan has been booked in Rampur for allegedly posting an “objectionable” photograph of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Facebook in February.

Police said that two days ago, they were informed that a retired Army jawan had uploaded four photographs on his Facebook account in connection with the 2019 Pulwama attack, and in one of the photographs, the face of Union Minister Amit Shah was blackened.

Narendra Kumar has been booked under IPC sections 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 500 (defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), said police.

SHO (Shahabad) Sanjay Tomar said since the charges under which Kumar has been booked carry a maximum sentence below seven years, the police did not arrest him.

“A notice has been issued to him informing about the case registered against him. Police have seized his cellphone and will send it to a laboratory for an examination,” said the SHO.