FIR against doctor for ‘raping’ nursing institute teacher

A 32-year-old doctor was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping a nursing institute teacher for over a year in Moradabad district, police said. They said the 25-year-old woman met the doctor at a nursing institute where she was working in 2020. As per the FIR lodged by the victim, the accused allegedly sexually exploited her after promising to marry her.

“In the FIR, the complainant alleged that the accused used to take her to an apartment where he raped her. Later, when the woman got to know that he was married, she tried to distance herself. She claimed that he had also shot objectionable videos of the two,” said the police, adding that the woman and the accused belonged to different communities. “The woman was working at an institute in Moradabad but left after the accused started blackmailing her with the videos. On January 10, the woman lodged an FIR after the accused forwarded the objectionable videos to a man with who the victim’s marriage was fixed,” said a police officer.

The accused doctor was booked under IPC section 376 and the IT Act.