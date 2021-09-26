FIR against Cong leader, MLA daughter after clash with BJP workers

An FIR was registered against senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and his daughter and MLA Aradhna Mishra, hours after party supporters clashed with BJP workers at a Gareeb Kalyan Mela organised at Sangipur development block of Pratapgarh district on Saturday.

According to local reports, the clash broke out after supporters of local BJP MP Sangamlal Gupta and Tiwari ran into each other. While it was alleged that Gupta was attacked by the supporters of Tiwari and his MLA daughter, senior police officers confirmed that abuses were hurled, stones pelted and a few vehicles parked in the area were damaged. A purported video clip of the entire incident has gone viral on social media.

Putting out a statement on video later, the BJP MP called it a planned attack, claiming that Congress supporters were waiting for them with stones and bricks. The FIR registered was registered on Gupta’s complaint.

Apart from the Congress leader and his MLA daughter, the FIR named 25 Congress leaders and supporters, along with another 50 unidentified persons.

Tiwari, however, blamed the incident on the BJP leader and his supporters. He also accused the police of thrashing his supporters.