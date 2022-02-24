scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Must Read

FIR against BJP legislator Raghvendra Pratap Singh for objectionable remark: police

In the video Raghvendra Pratap Singh is purportedly heard saying, “Tell me, will any Muslim vote for me? So be aware that if Hindus of this village support another side, they have Muslim blood in their veins. They are traitors...”

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
February 24, 2022 2:50:39 am
The Domariyaganj MLA, also in charge of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, will be up for re-election from his constituency in the penultimate phase on March 3. (File)

BJP leader Raghvendra Pratap Singh, who is seeking re-election Domariyaganj in Siddharthnagar district, has been booked for allegedly giving an objectionable speech at a public meeting last week. This is the second FIR registered against Singh in the last 10 days.

Police registered the case against the BJP MLA on the basis of a video doing rounds on social media. Singh, who is also the state in-charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini, has been booked under IPC sections related to promoting enmity between different groups, said the Station House Officer (Domariyaganj), Vakeel Pandey.

In the video Singh is purportedly heard saying, “Tell me, will any Muslim vote for me? So be aware that if Hindus of this village support another side, they have Muslim blood in their veins. They are traitors…”

Earlier, Singh admitted to have made the remarks but added that he “had no intention to threaten anybody”.

More from Lucknow

Domariyaganj will vote on March 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement