FIR against BJP legislator Raghvendra Pratap Singh for objectionable remark: police

BJP leader Raghvendra Pratap Singh, who is seeking re-election Domariyaganj in Siddharthnagar district, has been booked for allegedly giving an objectionable speech at a public meeting last week. This is the second FIR registered against Singh in the last 10 days.

Police registered the case against the BJP MLA on the basis of a video doing rounds on social media. Singh, who is also the state in-charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini, has been booked under IPC sections related to promoting enmity between different groups, said the Station House Officer (Domariyaganj), Vakeel Pandey.

In the video Singh is purportedly heard saying, “Tell me, will any Muslim vote for me? So be aware that if Hindus of this village support another side, they have Muslim blood in their veins. They are traitors…”

Earlier, Singh admitted to have made the remarks but added that he “had no intention to threaten anybody”.

Domariyaganj will vote on March 3.