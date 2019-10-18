FIR against 7 Hapur cops for death of man in police custody

An FIR has been filed against seven police officials four days after the death of a man, allegedly in police custody in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The FIR names Santosh Kumar (DSP, Hapur), Yogesh Baliyan (SHO, Pilkhuwa) and Ajab Singh (Sub-Inspector) and has four unnamed policemen.

On Sunday, Pradeep Kumar had died under mysterious circumstances in Chijarsi police booth after he had been called for questioning in connection with the murder of a relative.

The FIR alleges that on Sunday the police first called Pradeep’s brother Tejpal on the pretext of giving him a lucky coupon. Once Tejpal and his wife Kavita reached the designated spot, the policemen picked them up and asked Tejpal to call his brother on a false pretext.

Tejpal states in the FIR: “I called Pradeep and told him that my motorbike was not working and I needed him with money. He reached Chijarsi toll station with the money, accompanied by his son. The police made me identify him. The moment I did so, they took him to the station and began the torture.”

According to the FIR, the seven policemen allegedly beat Pradeep with belts and electrocuted him in front of his son. The son kept begging the policemen to stop and repeatedly asked what his father’s mistake was, but the policemen did not budge, the FIR states.

According to Hapur Superintendent of Police Yeshveer Singh, Tomar was called for questioning in connection with a murder case.

“A woman named Preeti was murdered in August but she could not be identified then. Once identified, we found that her husband, Digamber, allegedly got her murdered with the help of a relative. Two people were hired (to allegedly kill Preeti) for Rs 1.5 lakh, and Pradeep Tomar was allegedly supposed to pay them. He was married to Digamber’s sister,” the SP said.

Three policemen, including SHO Baliyan, was suspended shortly after the incident and a probe initiated. People close to the family also alleged that the police tried to bribed the family members with Rs 25 lakh to deter them from filing a complaint.