FIR against 14 Allahabad varsity students for ‘attacking’ police

An FIR has been registered against 14 students on Saturday for allegedly attacking and shooting at a sub-inspector and a constable during a students’ protest in Allahabad University on Friday.

The FIR registered at the Colonelganj police station for rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, causing grievous hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation also mentioned around 150 unidentified others who were allegedly involved in the incident.

As the sub-inspector is a Dalit, section of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been invoked against the accused. No arrest has been made in the case so far, police said.

According to Satyendra Singh, Colonelganj station house officer (SHO), the students were protesting against the issuance of a car challan to their union vice-president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday. After the local police outpost in-charge Yogesh Singh and constable Dharmendra Kumar reached the spot to ask about the protest, the students allegedly attacked them and fired bullets at them.

“It all started on Thursday when we intercepted a car without a number plate in front of Union Bhawan. The person inside the car introduced himself as the university’s students’ union vice-president. He asked us to release his car and threatened to call his student followers. We did not let the car go and issued a challan. Later in the day, we released the car after the varsity proctor intervened,” said the SHO.

“On Friday, we were supposed to conduct a raid inside the university campus to identify those staying in hostels without any authorisation. It was decided three days ago. To stop the raid, some students planned a protest in the name of the car challan incident. Around 200 students sat in front of the main gate. When our chowki in-charge got to know about this, he reached the spot along with a constable. The students misbehaved with them and attacked them. It is also alleged that shots were fired at the two policemen. They somehow managed to save themselves. When we got to know about this, we sent more police force,” the SHO added.

An FIR was registered later on the complaint of sub-inspector Yogesh Singh. Other than Akhilesh, those named include union general secretary Shivam Singh and youth leader Neha Yadav. While Yogesh has suffered minor injuries, constable Dharmendra has suffered a fracture in his arm.

Meanwhile, university proctor Ram Sevak Dubey said that on the demand of the students, he has agreed to not allow police inside the campus without permission, but he will take the decision back if the student leaders fail to remove the criminal elements living inside the hostels in next three days.

“A few months ago when a murder took place on the university campus, we passed an order allowing the police to come and do their investigations without any prior permission from us. But after yesterday’s incident and demand from students, we again wrote a letter barring police from entering the campus without our permission. However, I have given three days time to all student leaders to remove all criminal elements living inside the hostels illegally. If they cannot do this, I will again allow police inside the campus,” said the proctor.

He added that there are several criminal elements, who are not even Allahabad University student, living inside university hostels for the last many years and no one other than police would be able to remove them.