Feel pain if commuters hassled during VVIP movement: Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed his concerns about public inconvenience during the movement of his cavalcade and suggested that if needed, VVIP cavalcades could be stopped to make way for emergency vehicles such as ambulances.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebration of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh Sainik School in Lucknow, Kovind advised a traffic plan that restricted commuters not more than 10-15 minutes during VVIP movements.

In July this year, a woman died as her ambulance was held up during Kovind’s visit to Kanpur. The president had expressed anguish over the death.

“Besides being the president, I am also a sensitive citizen. During my visit to different cities, information comes that common public has to face discomfort. For that I am concerned and I feel the pain,” said Kovind.

“If needed, cavalcades of people like ours could be stopped to give passage to ambulances and others,” he said, urging people to follow traffic rules.

The president also unveiled the statue of former UP chief minister Dr Sampurnanand and an auditorium named after him, and laid the foundation stones for a project to double the capacity of the school and a hostel for girls.

Kovid said he was happy to note that Lucknow’s was the first Sainik School to teach girls and added that its girl students would be the first to appear for the NDA examination this year.

Remembering Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, President said that the country would be indebted to him and his family for his sacrifice to protect the borders. He said Pandey was the only alumnus of Sainik schools to have been decorated with the Param Vir Chakra.

Later in the day, while addressing graduating doctors on the 26th convocation of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, Kovind praised frontline workers and hospitals for their “selfless” contribution against Covid-19 and urged people to not lower their guard against the virus until everybody was fully vaccinated.

Praising the institute’s medical research, the president urged the hospital to share its expertise with other medical institutes too. He said SGPGIMS held the fifth spot in the country-wide National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking.

Speaking about the importance of technology like telemedicine in fulfilling healthcare requirements of people especially the underprivileged, the president spoke about the role played by traditional therapies such as Ayurveda.