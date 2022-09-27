Fee Hike Protests at Allahabad University: Students lock university gates, police called in

Amid the ongoing protests against fee hike, a group of students on Monday locked all the gates of the Allahabad University campus, forcing many students to return without attending classes.

Different student groups have been protesting against the fee hike — which many allege is a steep 400 per cent jump — at Allahabad University for the past three weeks. According to sources, a group of students affiliated to ABVP locked all five gates of the university Monday morning as students and teachers started arriving around 8 am. Another group of women students, under the banner of Chatra Sanyukta Sangharsh Morcha, also joined the protest near the gates. After the university officials failed to convince the students, police were called in. As students refused to budge, police broke open the locks. Sources said all gates, barring the one near the students’ union office, were opened by 11 am, and classes resumed.

ADM (Prayagraj City) Madan Kumar said: “Students belonging to ABVP locked the campus. We tried to convince them that it might affect students who were trying to enter the campus for studies but they did not budge. So, we had to break gates open.”

ABVP leader Kartikey Tripathi said they decided to lock the gates as the university administration has not been listening to their demands.