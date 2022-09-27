scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Fee Hike Protests at Allahabad University: Students lock university gates, police called in

Different student groups have been protesting against the fee hike — which many allege is a steep 400 per cent jump — at Allahabad University for the past three weeks.

Cops break open an Allahabad University gate, Monday. (PTI Photo)

Amid the ongoing protests against fee hike, a group of students on Monday locked all the gates of the Allahabad University campus, forcing many students to return without attending classes.

Different student groups have been protesting against the fee hike — which many allege is a steep 400 per cent jump — at Allahabad University for the past three weeks. According to sources, a group of students affiliated to ABVP locked all five gates of the university Monday morning as students and teachers started arriving around 8 am. Another group of women students, under the banner of Chatra Sanyukta Sangharsh Morcha, also joined the protest near the gates. After the university officials failed to convince the students, police were called in. As students refused to budge, police broke open the locks. Sources said all gates, barring the one near the students’ union office, were opened by 11 am, and classes resumed.

ADM (Prayagraj City) Madan Kumar said: “Students belonging to ABVP locked the campus. We tried to convince them that it might affect students who were trying to enter the campus for studies but they did not budge. So, we had to break gates open.”

More from Lucknow

ABVP leader Kartikey Tripathi said they decided to lock the gates as the university administration has not been listening to their demands.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 02:05:17 am
Next Story

Kerala a terror hotspot, life not safe, says Nadda

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement