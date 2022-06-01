Father of woman in inter-faith marriage says husband killed her

Varanasi Police is planning to dispatch its teams to Bareilly and Roorkee in Uttarakhand to find about a 26-year-old woman, who is feared to be killed by her husband.

The woman’s father has complained to the police that Sharif Hashmi, who had married his daughter nearly 7 years ago, had forcibly converted her to Islam and then killed her and disposed of her body.

Sharif (28), who used to do odd jobs for a living, was arrested by police last week.

“On May 17, Sharif had come to our residence and demanded Rs 10 lakh. When I refused to give him money, he threatened to kill my entire family, saying that he has already killed my daughter. I then started searching for my daughter but failed to get any information about her. I then got an FIR registered against Sharif Hashmi,” the woman’s father told The Indian Express.

Sharif has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Police have also invoked anti-conversion law against him.

According to the police, they are trying to verify the information shared by Sharif during questioning.

“Sharif told us that they had eloped and got married in Bareilly in 2015. According to him, his wife died last year in Roorkee where she was undergoing treatment for her stomach ailment. We are sending a police team to Bareilly to verify the claim of their marriage. Another team is being sent to Roorkee to verify the place where she was getting treatment and to find any record of her death,” Assistant Superintendent of Police (Varanasi) Lakhan Singh Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father said that his daughter went missing in June 2015 and filed a missing complaint with the police. “At that time, I was not aware that my daughter was in touch with Sharif Hashmi, who lives nearby. I used to regularly visit the police station but they failed to give any information about her. A few days later, when I was out of town, I got a call that my daughter was marrying a Muslim man and if I had any objection to it, I should move court. I was taken aback by the information and decided not to object,” said the father.

“After a few days, the local police station told me that my daughter has filed a complaint alleging that she feared for her life from her parents. After coming to know this, I decided to snap all our ties with her. We then moved to Madhya Pradesh,” said the father, adding that Sharif started making threatening calls to them a year after their wedding.

“Whenever we came to Varanasi, he used to come to our house and demand money. He was also pressuring my daughter for money,” he added.