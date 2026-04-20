She refused to end a relationship. Her father ‘strangled her to death, poured acid on face’

Police said the girl was killed on April 14, and that Chaubey filed the complaint two days later. (File image)

It was an online complaint about the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl that led Lucknow Police to uncover an alleged killing — involving her own father.

Police said on April 16, Vijay Kumar Chaubey (34), a driver, had reported that his daughter, a Class X student, was missing through the IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) portal.

The girl, however, had been killed two days before this.

Police said she was allegedly strangled to death, acid was poured on her face in an attempt to conceal her identity, and the body was dumped by the roadside in Barabanki.

On Monday, police arrested Chaubey and his associate, Abdul Mannan (45), both residents of Lucknow, in connection with the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deeksha Sharma. She said police are examining the possible involvement of other members of Chaubey’s family.