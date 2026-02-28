Father of UP judicial officer shot dead in Moradabad; police probe extortion angle and family feud 

The father of an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate posted in Bulandshahr was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad while on his way to a mosque for evening prayers on Friday.

Police said the victim, Mohammad Asad (62), was a businessman.

According to police, they received information of the shooting at Bangla Crossing, under the Nagfani police station limits. A team immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

During the preliminary inquiry, police found that Asad and his brother-in-law, Mujahid, were on a scooter. Police said two men on a motorcycle suddenly stopped in front of their two-wheeler near Bangla Crossing, and the pillion rider pulled out a firearm and shot Asad in the head from close range.