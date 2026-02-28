Father of UP judicial officer shot dead in Moradabad; police probe extortion angle and family feud 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The father of an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate posted in Bulandshahr was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad while on his way to a mosque for evening prayers on Friday.
Police said the victim, Mohammad Asad (62), was a businessman.
According to police, they received information of the shooting at Bangla Crossing, under the Nagfani police station limits. A team immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
During the preliminary inquiry, police found that Asad and his brother-in-law, Mujahid, were on a scooter. Police said two men on a motorcycle suddenly stopped in front of their two-wheeler near Bangla Crossing, and the pillion rider pulled out a firearm and shot Asad in the head from close range.
Asad fell to the ground and Mujahid, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle. Hearing the gunshot, local residents rushed to the spot. Police said in the ensuing chaos, the assailants fled.
Police suspect the man who fired the shot is Jafar Hussain, another brother-in-law of Asad against whom he had lodged an extortion complaint a month ago.
Police also said a long-running property dispute in the family, with the victim’ siding with one of the brothers-in-law, may have also led to the murder.
Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Satpal, said multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest Hussain. Police said he is a history-sheeter, with a dossier opened against him in 1993. No cases of a serious nature have been registered against him since 1999, they said.
Asad, a resident of Jigar Colony in Moradabad, ran a bakery in the area.
Police said that last month, Asad had lodged a complaint against Jafar and his two sons alleging that on December 22, while he was returning home in a car with his family, the accused intercepted their vehicle and threatened him.
Asad alleged that they allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion money, threatening his life and business if he failed to pay.
Police said an FIR and a chargesheet had been filed in that case.
